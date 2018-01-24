Model Walks On Stage, Clueless That Her Costume Is On Fire. Watch The contestant appeared unhurt in the incident

A contestant in an El Salvadorian beauty pageant was fortunate to escape unharmed when her costume caught fire on stage.The model came on stage wearing an elaborate feathered headgear when she inadvertently walked too close to a man holding a flaming torch. The headgear immediately caught fire and in a matter of seconds was completely alight.Clueless, the model continued walking towards the end of the stage. Luckily, a presenter and other pageant officials noticed the fire and rushed to her aid. Two men doused the fire with bare hands as the contestant ducked to shield herself from the flames.After a few trying seconds, the officials successfully contained the flames. The contestant appeared unhurt in the video and left the stage after the incident.According to Australia's 9news , the pageant restarted after the brief interruption. The beauty pageant was being held in the Cuisnahuat region of El Salvador, reported Daily Mail Click for more trending news