Why This El Salvador Prison Is At Heart Of Trump Immigration Crackdown

Deep within a rural district shielded by armed checkpoints and dense foliage lies one of the world's most controversial incarceration sites - the Terrorism Confinement Centre, or Cecot. Constructed under the administration of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, the prison stands as a symbol of authoritarian control and a central element of the Donald Trump administration's crackdown on immigration.

With a capacity of 40,000 inmates, Cecot is touted by Bukele as the largest prison in the Americas, intended to house members of notorious gangs such as MS-13 and Barrio 18. But the prison's function has rapidly expanded to accommodate deported migrants, including 238 Venezuelans sent from the US. Independent access to the site is prohibited, and only curated visits by allied media or political figures are permitted.

"It's like Guantanamo on steroids," Juan Pappier, deputy director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch, told The Guardian.

Since Bukele imposed a state of exception in 2022 - suspending constitutional protections - the country has seen an unprecedented crackdown on crime, with over 85,000 people detained. While gang violence has plummeted and public approval of the president remains high, human rights organisations warn of widespread abuses. Reports indicate that hundreds have died in custody and many detainees have no proven gang affiliations.

Locals in Tecoluca, the town overshadowed by the prison, speak only in whispers, fearing retribution for criticism.

According to local politician Cesar Canas, the facility was built without community involvement. Canas said it was only after a local radio station aired details of their investigation that the president publicly acknowledged the project, revealing plans to build a facility designed to "house 40,000 terrorists," stated The Guardian report.

The 23-hectare complex was completed in under a year and began receiving inmates in February 2023. What happens inside remains largely unknown. There is only one known prisoner who has left the facility alive.

Noah Bullock, a human rights advocate, told The Guardian the facility was "meant for permanent exile, permanent punishment," and added that it was "intentionally cruel."

Inmates are crammed into cells housing up to 80 people, sleeping in metal bunks without mattresses or sheets. They are granted only 30 minutes of exercise daily in a yard without sunlight. Prisoners in solitary confinement have to endure complete darkness.

The facility has been presented as a model of toughness by the Donald Trump administration, with visits by Republican figures to reinforce its anti-immigration messaging.

The Wall Street Journal reported in April 2025 that Bukele aims to double the prison's size. Trump has even proposed detaining Americans convicted of violent crimes in the facility.

In Tecoluca, such developments are met with unease. "I'd have preferred a mega-university," a local said.

Despite concerns, most residents seem resigned. As one put it, "We aren't listened to. People don't have a voice anymore."