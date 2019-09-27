Model’s Ramp Walk Was So Funny, Even Anna Wintour Smiled. Memes Followed

Leon Dame's ramp walk has gone viral online.

Not many can say that they have made Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of US Vogue, smile. But even the famous British-American journalist, whose aloof demeanor has earned her the nickname 'Nuclear Wintour', couldn't resist cracking a grin at the Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday when an angry-looking model stomped down the runway in a ramp walk that has gone viral massively online.

German model Leon Dame's closing walk for the Maison Margiela Spring 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week has sparked a ton of memes and reactions on social media. The 20-year-old took to the runway in a black leather jacket and boots, stomping down the whole way as if extremely annoyed at something.

Watch the now-famous catwalk below:

Videos shared to social media by various people show Ms Wintour smiling as the model strides past her. Wearing her signature dark glasses, she looked amused as Leon stomps down the runway intensely.

Her expression wasn't missed by the attendees, and screenshots floating on the Internet show that people Instagrammed her smile with captions like "Anna approves" and "Queen approved." See for yourself:

Mr Dame's angry catwalk also led to a number of hilarious memes on Twitter. Check out some of the funniest ones:

Me when my mom made me wear matching outfits for family photos pic.twitter.com/gMIc6BwFDn — Hannah (@shipperofstuff) September 25, 2019

Mum: Richie!!

Me: Yeah

Mum: Here a minute

Me: But I ju...

Mum: I SAID COME HERE

11 year old me:



pic.twitter.com/MDpZ9wQPqT — Yewande Stan. 🇬🇾🇮🇳🇲🇲 (@RichieBrave) September 25, 2019

wednesday mood: leon dame walking for maison margiela ss20 pic.twitter.com/SOuCuYZKTs — 𝐯 (@KAlAGEBER) September 25, 2019

Anna Wintour, 69, has said that often when she's sitting front row, she's looking for "something to make her smile", according to Daily Mail. In 2018, she was photographed smiling at the London Fashion Week while sitting next to Queen Elizabeth II.

