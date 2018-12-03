'Mission Complete': George HW Bush's Service Dog Pays Last Respects

A touching pic of Sully in front of the flag-draped casket has gone viral.

George HW Bush's spokesman has shared a heartbreaking photograph of the late US president's service dog lying in front of his casket. Jim McGrath posted a picture on Sunday of the yellow Labrador retriever, named Sully, lying in front of Mr Bush's flag-draped casket. "Mission complete. #Remembering41," he captioned the touching picture.

The 41st president of the United States died on Friday at his home in Houston. He was 94.

A highly trained service dog, Sully went to work with Mr Bush in June this year, after the death of former first lady Barbara Bush, reports CNN. Mr Bush, who had a form of Parkinson's disease, was helped by Sully - who is trained to perform a number of tasks like answering the phone, picking up items and summoning help.

A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, "Sully," a beautiful -- and beautifully trained -- lab from @AmericasVetDogs. Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans. pic.twitter.com/Fx4ZCZAJT8 - George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 25, 2018

CNN reports that Sully will now accompany Mr Bush's casket on the flight to Washington, DC.

The moving photograph of Sully in front of the casket has struck a chord with thousands across the world. The picture has collected over 60,000 'likes' on Twitter alone, and another 57,000 on Instagram.

Sully will now go back into service to help other veterans. Former US president George W Bush wrote in an Instagram post that Sully will now go back to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we're comforted to know he'll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed, that be brought to 41," he wrote.