'Missing TikTok': Rohit Sharma And David Warner's ROFL Insta Exchange

David Warner and Rohit Sharma's conversation on Instagram has left fans amused.

SunRisers Hyderabad captain and Australian cricketer David Warner landed in Chennai on Friday for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). After catching up on sleep, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to ask fans and followers for tips on how to spend time while in quarantine. David Warner shared a video in which he revealed that he will undergo a week-long quarantine in Chennai as a precaution against Covid-19.

His video asking for tips received a hilarious comment from Rohit Sharma, who is playing for Mumbai Indians, sparking an exchange between the two that has amused thousands.

"Hey everyone. Well, I have just woken up after massive, massive sleep. Arrived yesterday afternoon here in Chennai. Got 6 or 7 days to get through quarantine," David Warner said in his Instagram video. "I need some ideas. Please comment below. Give me some ideas. Whether it's funny stuff... silly stuff. Whatever it is. Please comment below. Netflix shows. I need something. Please, thank you!"

While many offered helpful suggestions to the Australian cricketer, who became a TikTok sensation last year, Rohit Sharma decided to take a lighthearted dig at Warner.

"Must be missing tik tok," Rohit Sharma wrote while responding to the video.

The SunRisers Hyderabad player confirmed that he was, indeed, missing TikTok in India, where the short-form video app was banned along with several other Chinese apps last year. "I might have to do a duet dance with you on Reels," he added, along with three laughing-face emojis.

David Warner turned to TikTok during the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year. His Bollywood-inspired videos earned him millions of fans.

IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. Rajasthan Royals will play their first game on April 12 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai.