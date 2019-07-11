"Miraculous" Escape For Driver As Cactus Crashes Into Car

A driver in Tucson, Arizona, "miraculously" managed to walk away with just minor injuries after a cactus crashed through his car's windshield. According to Arizona Daily Star News, Kai Scott ran into the saguaro around 9.30 am on Wednesday morning. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under influence and for criminal damage.

KVOA reports that Pima County Sheriff's Department said the 39-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and remains detained as deputies investigate further.

A photo of the bizarre accident was shared on Twitter by Tucson's Northwest Fire District. "Miraculously, no injuries were reported," they wrote while sharing the pic, which shows a large cactus sticking out of the car's windshield. AZ Family reports that according to Crystal Kasnoff, the fire department's public information officer, the accident occurred after the driver went through a median and ran straight into the cactus.

Firefighters responded to this auto accident this morning at approximately 9:30 AM. Miraculously, no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/yOuSYsW2te — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 10, 2019

"Final Destination: Cactus Edition," wrote one person in response to the photograph. "How is this real??? I don't even understand how this could have happened?" said another.

