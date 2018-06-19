Michael Jackson's Pet Elephant Escapes Zoo, "Moonwalks" Back To Enclosure "What do you do when an elephant ends up in a yard he's not supposed to be in? You moonwalk him back to his proper enclosure!" joked the zoo.

Share EMAIL PRINT Back at his enclosure, Ali the elephant smiles for the camera.



"What do you do when an elephant ends up in a yard he's not supposed to be in? You moonwalk him back to his proper enclosure!" they joked.



Ali escaped after the gate of his enclosure was accidentally left open. The zoo notes that guests at the zoo were never in danger and all safety protocols were followed.





Ali's trainers managed to lure him back into his enclosure with some food within 20 minutes.



"What a smooth criminal," joked one commenter, honouring the zoo's request to "fill the comments with appropriate Michael Jackson song titles and gifs." "His adventure sure was a thriller!" wrote another.



Ali had arrived at Jacksonville Zoo in 1997 from Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch. The late popstar had a full private zoo at his estate, and the pets included tigers, orangutans and a chimpanzee amongst others. Most animals were sent to zoos and sanctuaries before the singer's death in 2009.



Last year, an elephant in the US escaped from its circus in search for an early morning snack.







Click for more





The late Michael Jackson's former elephant Ali briefly escaped from his enclosure at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida yesterday. Ali once lived at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch. News of his escape was shared by the Jacksonville Zoo on Facebook."What do you do when an elephant ends up in a yard he's not supposed to be in? You moonwalk him back to his proper enclosure!" they joked.Ali escaped after the gate of his enclosure was accidentally left open. The zoo notes that guests at the zoo were never in danger and all safety protocols were followed.Ali's trainers managed to lure him back into his enclosure with some food within 20 minutes."What a smooth criminal," joked one commenter, honouring the zoo's request to "fill the comments with appropriate Michael Jackson song titles and gifs." "His adventure sure was a thriller!" wrote another.Ali had arrived at Jacksonville Zoo in 1997 from Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch. The late popstar had a full private zoo at his estate, and the pets included tigers, orangutans and a chimpanzee amongst others. Most animals were sent to zoos and sanctuaries before the singer's death in 2009. Last year, an elephant in the US escaped from its circus in search for an early morning snack.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter