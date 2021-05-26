Meme-Makers Have A Field Day As #TwitterBan And #FacebookBan Trend

Speculation about Facebook and Twitter being banned has inspired a ton of memes.

Following speculations that certain social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter may face a ban in India from Wednesday, Internet users have been flooding the platforms with rib-tickling memes. First whispers of the ban came to the fore after these platforms failed to comply with the new intermediary guidelines set by the Central government. Barring Koo, an app developed on the lines of Twitter, no other social media platform has accepted the guidelines during the three-month deadline, which ended on May 25. Given that the platforms remained functional on Wednesday, social media users decided to celebrate the development with a meme fest.

One of the first reactions came from the Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League team, Rajasthan Royals. The social media team of Rajasthan Royals seemed quite perturbed to see the hashtag #TwitterBan trending late on Tuesday. Sharing a line made famous by stand-up comic Abhishek Upmanyu, the meme said, “Main Kya Karu Phir? Job Chod Du? (What do I do now? Quit my job?)”.

Many users even contemplated replacing their smartphones with a more primitive model, given that they may have to say goodbye to these apps.

One user quoted a dialogue from the Bollywood film Munnabhai MBBS, where Sanjay Dutt's character is told, “Bhai, chitti vitthi likhna (Brother, write me a letter once in a while).”

A popular meme also implied that Indian parents would have been elated had the apps been banned.

#TwitterBan#FacebookBan#InstagramBan

After hearing news about social media , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram getting banned..

Indian parents right now- pic.twitter.com/uNuEUpxNiF — Palakdixit (@bringtwitt) May 26, 2021

Another meme featured Twitter's logo on the list of India's endangered birds.

Some endangered birds ???? in India ! #TwitterBanpic.twitter.com/sRYmpvtJGP — The Rebellious Doctor  (@Medical_Nomad_) May 26, 2021

A user, named Sarthak Chhabra, chose a well-known Pankaj Tripathi dialogue to share what social media influencers were feeling about the development.

Many users were also surprised to see Orkut, a long-forgotten social media platform trending on Twitter. The app was created by Turkish engineer Orkut Büyükkökten and was used in India over 15 years ago. Take a look at some of the funny memes in this regard:

Even Kokila Ben from the Rasode Me Kaun Tha meme had questions about Orkut.

People born after 2000 looking at #Orkut trend pic.twitter.com/mte4kAb2yc — Rosa Barks (@therosabarks) May 25, 2021

One user went on to describe Orkut as the “grandfather” of social media apps.

If #socialmedia is a family, then #Orkut was the grandfather.#orkut ke zamane wale hai kya koi . pic.twitter.com/d8JndIBp3x — Ip Singh (@Ip_singh02) May 20, 2021

