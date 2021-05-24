Will Facebook, Twitter Be Blocked In 2 Days? New Rules To Come In Effect

So far, no company except for one has appointed any such officials (Representational)

A set of guidelines for social media platforms including social media giants including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram comes into effect in two days' time, government sources have said.

On February 25, the Electronics & Information Technology ministry gave a three-month deadline to social media platforms to comply with the new rules.

The rules include appointment of compliance officials, giving their name and contact address in India, complaint resolution, monitoring of objectionable content, compliance report and removal of objectionable content.

So far, no company except for one has appointed any such officials.