Memes Take Over The Internet Ahead Of IPL 2021. Sehwag Joins The Fun Too

IPL 2021: Take a look at the memes flooding social media.

On the field, he was known for his swashbuckling batting, and off it former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is famous for his wit and humour. Much like his batting floored bowlers, Sehwag's social media posts have left people in splits time and again. In the latest post, the opener shared a video of an elderly man dancing. Sehwag compared it to enthusiastic fans eagerly waiting for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts on April 9. "Kal se woh shuru hone waala hai, jiska besabri se intezaar tha [The one which was eagerly awaited, is going to start tomorrow #IPL]," read the caption.

The video, which is becoming increasingly popular on social media, shows an elderly man shaking his waist vigorously to rhythmic beats. Within a couple of hours of sharing, Sehwag's post has garnered over 4 lakh views and almost 1,000 comments.

Ardent fans and lovers of the game have been flooding social media with jokes, memes and comments centred around IPL. Take a look:

Pic 1:RCB at the start of IPL

Pic 2:RCB at midstage#IPL2021pic.twitter.com/7Mlhuoig4V — Mr NOBODY (@KnightRiderr77) April 7, 2021

One IPL fan also showed how everyone becomes a commentator during the season.

A creative meme-maker perfectly displayed how the schedule of die-hard cricket fans will look after the matches begin.

Then, there were some who had to choose between studying and watching cricket. This dialogue from Akshay Kumar's film Welcome summed up the situation.

Also, many spoke about friends turning into temporary foes during the IPL season.

The 14th edition of IPL will begin with Mumbai Indians (MI) facing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 9.