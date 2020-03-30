Memes On Coronavirus Lockdown Flood Twitter. See Viral Posts

Coronavirus: A meme shared by comedian Sunil Grover.

They say laughter is the best medicine - and as Indians find themselves staying home during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus, many turn to social media to find some levity in the situation. The stress of the lockdown and coronavirus worries seem to have brought out the creative side of many on social media. Going by the memes and funny posts that are flooding Twitter during this time, it is evident that meme-makers will not be deterred by a global pandemic.

If you find yourself quarantined at home and stressed out, take a look at these lockdown memes and smile:

Comedian Sunil Grover was among those who looked at the lighter side when he took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of a man out grocery shopping during the lockdown - wearing an important placard on his back.

"Ha ha creativity! Inko inaam main 10 kg aata free milna chahiye!" he wrote while sharing the photo - a screenshot from a TikTok video that had gone viral earlier.

Grocery shopping memes, in fact, are thriving on Twitter. With people around the world avoiding stepping out, buying essentials has become something of an adventure sport, according to many on social media.

What it feels like going out grocery shopping these days pic.twitter.com/xFvZuEFZMH — Namer Merli (@AmetDj) March 27, 2020

What it feels like to go to work or get assigned to do the groceries now: pic.twitter.com/1XWk0npEGV — Halamans Of Manila (@HalamansOfMnl) March 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the post-shopping eating, coupled with little or no exercise and no access to beauty services or hairdressers, also has people worried about their appearances once the lockdown ends.

Day 1 of quarantine Day 8 of quarantine pic.twitter.com/9sk0QPQXwA — One Piece Screens (@onepiecescreens) March 29, 2020

1. Quarantine day 1

2. Quarantine day 21 pic.twitter.com/zsCmaHGc2H — चौधरी (@Choudhary_ji123) March 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the boredom of staying in all day has also driven some to hilarious extremes. Case in point: This video of a sock puppet that has garnered a whopping 47 million views on the microblogging platform.

Or this one of a 'home gym' that has left many in splits.

It's quarantine day 6 and you can't go to the gym



pic.twitter.com/R5C8DH1e33 — Akki (@akkitwts) March 17, 2020

Which meme made you laugh out loud? Let us know using the comments section.