Memes Flood Twitter After India's Disappointing Defeat To England: ''Pain Is Real''

Team India's journey in the T20 World Cup has come to an end

Social media users are left disappointed after England crushed India by 10 wickets to reach T20 World Cup final. With this, Team India's journey in the T20 World Cup has come to an end, leaving millions of Indian cricket fans heartbroken. From jibes at Indian team's performance to a collective atmosphere of grief echoing the mood of the nation, memes on Twitter say it all.

Here are some of the memes flooding Twitter:

Dil toot Gaya yrr💔😔#INDvsENG — Badal kashyap 🇮🇳👳🇮🇳👳 (@BADALKA63860935) November 10, 2022

Winning is temporary but losing with 10 Wickets is permanent. #IndVsEng — Ahsan Raza (@Ahsanraza83) November 10, 2022

#TeamIndia really miss this man nowdays 😭🥺 my favorite player forever IND vs ENG 💔 pic.twitter.com/0nmgkrtapw — Lakshya (@Lakshya12207736) November 10, 2022

#INDvsENG



Pakistani watching Ind vs eng right now : pic.twitter.com/MAnVZJk4nT — Pranjul Sharma 🌸 (@pranjultweet) November 10, 2022

Should've watched Lagaan this afternoon instead of the #INDvsENG match.



Terrific play by England though. The batting was absolute fire.



The final on Sunday looks like it's gonna be one helluva match. — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) November 10, 2022

Team India managed to post a decent total of 168/6 in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England on Thursday (November 10) in Adelaide. However, rival England chased down the target against India in 16 overs, with Alex Hales hitting 86 not out off 47 balls and Jos Buttler scoring unbeaten 80 off 49 balls. It was a one-sided victory from England as they dominated ever since the start and their openers just threw India out of contention.

England and Pakistan will now face off in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

