Duchess Of Sussex's First Official Twitter Picture Features Prince Harry

This picture of Prince Harry was clicked by Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, recently posted her first official photo on Twitter - and it features her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's picture was shared on Kensington Palace social media platforms, ahead of the closing ceremony of the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney. The photo shows the Duke of Sussex on the Invictus Games stage, preparing his speech for the event.



"Getting ready for tonight's @InvictusSydney closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families," the caption reads. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening," the post read.



The caption also credited the Duchess of Sussex for capturing Prince Harry on the stage.

Getting ready for tonight's @InvictusSydney closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening. #IG2018



The Duchess of Sussex pic.twitter.com/XAck2r3wf4 - Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 27, 2018



Harry and Meghan took to the stage separately and delivered touching speeches during the closing ceremony, reported E! Online.



Meghan looked beautiful in a green Antonio Berardi tuxedo dress."Good evening everyone! It is such an honour to be here tonight celebrating all of you and supporting my husband in the Invictus Games, which he founded four years ago," she said while talking to the crowd.

"In that short span of time, the Games have evolved into an international platform of some of the best athletics and sportsmanship you could ever witness, coupled with the comradery and close net sense of community, which can only be defined as the Invictus spirit. With that said, and on a very personal note, I just wanted to thank all of you for welcoming me into the Invictus family. I am truly so grateful to be a part of this with each and every one of you," Meghan further added.



Prince Harry, on the other hand, began his speech by saying "thank you" to those who helped in making these Games successful.



"And to the competitors goes the biggest thanks of all, you have once again left us humbled and inspired by your example, by your determination, by your service, and by your sense of humour," he further said.



The couple is currently on their first royal tour of Australia and South Pacific that began on October 16. The tour will end on October 31 with their visit to New Zealand. The two are also expecting their first child in 2019.



