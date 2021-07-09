Megan Fox Says Her Son, 8, Has Been Bullied Online For Wearing Dresses

Megan Fox says her son Noah, 8, has been bullied for wearing dresses.

Megan Fox says her eight-year-old son has been bullied online for wearing dresses. In a recent interview with InStyle, the Transformers actress opened up about parenting her three children, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.The two are parents to Noah, eight, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, who is four-years-old. At one point in the interview, Megan said her eldest son, Noah, has been picked on by Internet trolls who don't agree with his fashion choices.

Noah, she said, had been subject to "mean, awful people and cruel people," online for wearing dresses.

"I don't want him to ever have to read that s*** because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, 'Boys don't wear dresses'," said Megan Fox.

The 35-year-old actress has previously spoken about her eldest son's fashion choices, saying that she encouraged him to be confident in face of the negative feedback he received for wearing dresses to school. "Sometimes, he'll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes," Megan said during an appearance on The Talk in 2019. "And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there - here in California - he still has little boys going, 'Boys don't wear dresses,' or 'Boys don't wear pink.'"

"So we're going through that now, where I'm trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says," Megan said at the time.

Megan Fox is best known for her work in films like Transformers and Jennifer's Body.