Meet The Pianist Still Playing At The Age Of 108

Wanda Zarzycka proves that age is just a number, not a hindrance. At 108, this woman from Poland is still playing the piano every day. The fact that she broke her hand at the age of 80 and was told by doctors that she would never be able to play again has not stopped her in any way.

According to Euro News, Ms Zarzycka developed a love for the piano as a young girl growing up in Lviv, now in western Ukraine.

In 1931 she graduated from Lviv's music conservatory. But she was forced to stop playing when World War II broke out.

In 1944, five years after Ms Zarzycka's family fled to the Polish city of Krakow from Lviv, she got her piano back. The ornate wooden instrument was passed down to her from her mother, and it remains one of her most treasured possessions.

Ms Zarzycka plays the piano daily, and is today considered one of Poland's oldest and most talented residents

The former dance teacher credits her good health to her devotion to music and God.