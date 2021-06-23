Meet The Birlas In Matching Fluorescent Shorts

A picture shared by Ananya Birla on Instagram.

Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla treated fans to a family picture on Instagram this morning. The 26-year-old daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla took to the photo and video sharing platform to share two photos - one showing her whole family smiling for the camera and the other featuring their fun vacation wear.

Ananya Birla's Insta pic features her parents, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Neerja Birla, along with siblings Advaitesha and Aryaman. The family, dressed in casual T-shirts, can be seen smiling for the camera. While at first glance it looks like they are all dressed differently, in the caption, Ananya Birla revealed that everyone coordinated their outfits by wearing the same fluorescent shorts. Swipe right on the Instagram post and you will see the family of five in their colour-coordinated shorts.

"Life, love, laughter and matching fluorescent board shorts," Ananya Birla wrote while sharing the pic, ending her caption with a laughing face and a heart emoji. She also added the hashtag "#allthatmatters" and geo-tagged the location as "My Happy Place."

Since being shared this morning, the Instagram post has racked up nearly 15,000 'likes' and a ton of comments.

VJ Anusha Dandekar dropped a comment with a heart-eye emoji. "Oh hey Family!" she wrote.

Canadian singer-songwriter Jenna Andrews, with whom Ananya is reportedly collaborating for her next album, also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Ananya Birla is an active Instagram user, although family pics on her feed are few and far between. In May, she had wished her parents on their wedding anniversary with this black and white pic of the family.

In 2019, she had also shared a pic with her father and revealed that the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group had a secret Instagram account to check on his daughter.