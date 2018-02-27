Meet Jane Walker! Iconic Whisky Brand Johnnie Walker Gets Female Logo. Twitter Divided

The striding man on a Johnnie Walker scotch bottle has been replaced by a woman named Jane Walker

Introducing Jane Walker, our new icon that celebrates progress in Women's Rights. With every step, we all move forward. pic.twitter.com/1YP32odgJk — Johnnie Walker (@JohnnieWalkerUS) February 26, 2018

I wouldn't mind it if it were just a fun variation for a limited edition. But noooo, they had to go on about women being just terrified of scotch. — Movies Silently (@MoviesSilently) February 27, 2018

i personally hate scotch but it's not because my lady throat can't handle it — babou the ocelot (@rococo_puffs) February 27, 2018

Seriously, Diageo? "Jane Walker," a Scotch for women? FFS, pic.twitter.com/Lys88Qlk0H — josh rubin (@starbeer) February 26, 2018

How much money do you think they paid a marketing consultant for this? https://t.co/dAgQravYSI — Logic Expert (@lukeoneil47) February 26, 2018

IMHO women are quite comfortable drinking any of the above two and Johnny walker, so this idea of Jane Walker seems to be superfluous and counter productive. — Toy Vader (@toy_vader) February 27, 2018

I am not sure Jane Walker has it right. Same liquid but because it has a picture of a girl on it, it will appeal to women? My experience is that women tend to have a better palette than guys. Is Diagio helping or patronizing? ? — Dave Parker (@MaltTroll) February 27, 2018

Putting a female name and character doesn’t make anything more attractive to women. Plus women aren’t intimidated by scotch, it’s the archaic stuffy chauvinistic males that make women feel unwelcome at whisky tastings. — Eva Pang (@oneweedram) February 26, 2018

Jane Jane,

Yes Papa,

Drinking whiskey?

No Papa,

Open your mouth,

Haaaaaaaaa

*Papa faints* Jane walker — ? (@newshungree) February 27, 2018

Should create conversation. The introduction of the first-ever female brand icon and the Jane Walker Edition bottle represent Johnnie Walker's commitment to celebrate and support the diverse communities moving our country forward. https://t.co/LnIQODmork. pic.twitter.com/rb37g7kVv9 — Tom Jones (@whiskyexplorer) February 26, 2018

Gender equality has arrived with Jane Walker & Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky!! https://t.co/03OMGn388l — Cary Cooper (@ProfCaryCooper) February 26, 2018

Johnnie, Jane.......will still drink it regardless but it'll be cool to have this limited Jane Walker edition https://t.co/QMn2j2FUh1 — Stacy (@stace_de) February 27, 2018