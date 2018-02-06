PepsiCo Trolled After Announcement Of 'Low Crunch' Chips For Women

It's a resounding 'no' to 'female-friendly' chips from Twitter.

i'm still laughing about lady doritos because i don't know a single woman who doesn't knock back the crumbs in the bottom of the bag - Justine Raymond (@jmarieray) February 5, 2018

Doritos says ladies don't like to lick their fingers or crunch in public. Obviously they've never seen me destroy a bag of hot Cheetos, red fingers and all. #LadyChips@chrissyteigen - She Wants Brains (@DelaneyUndead) February 6, 2018

From now on I will only eat tiny, feminine, snacks which must be pink and glittery, just in case I swoon from the effort of eating a real crisp - maybe its because our corsets and crinolines are too tight.... - Kathy Kennedy (@kathykennedy) February 4, 2018

.@Doritos can you assure me that the packaging for #ladychips will be bright pink? I'm not sure little ol me will be able to find it otherwise - Alix (@AngryAlix) February 5, 2018

What women want: stronger prosecution of violent/sexual predators, paid maternity leave, reproductive rights and better women's healthcare, equal pay.

What women got: #LadyChips. - Alissa Puffett (@whiskyyywitch) February 5, 2018

The only quiet chips are stale chips. This Tuesday I'm voting #no on #ladychips - christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2018

I'm so mad about #LadyDoritos that I'm going to write a strongly worded letter using my Bic For Her pens. #ladychips - Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) February 5, 2018

I don't need lady chips -_-. I want more chips and less air in the bag. #ladychipshttps://t.co/93vo6Q2sso - Tannya (@Tannitalu) February 6, 2018

I'm getting really tired of female oriented product lines. Unless we are talking feminine hygiene is there truly a need other than to increase profit margin? Doesn't work in my case. I prefer cheaper men's razors, for example. - Rosalyn Roy (@Tygerlylly) February 6, 2018