PepsiCo Trolled After Announcement Of 'Low Crunch' Chips For Women

Women 'don't like to crunch too loudly in public' and 'don't lick their fingers', according to PepsiCo.

It's a resounding 'no' to 'female-friendly' chips from Twitter.

Indra Nooyi, the CEO of PepsiCo, has said that the company is preparing to launch a 'low crunch' line of chips because women like to eat politely in public. In an interview with Freakonomics Radio last week, Ms Nooyi said that women 'don't like to crunch too loudly in public', 'don't lick their fingers' and 'don't like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth'. She stated that Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, is looking to launch a line of 'female-friendly' chips.

"For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers..." she said.

Her comments did not go down well on social media, where many mocked the idea of these chips. 'Lady chips', in fact, soon became a trending hashtag on Twitter.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the idea:

Some said the comments were baseless:
 
Others trolled her for the sexist connotations:
 
Chrissy Teigen joined the crunch revolution too
 
And the mocking continued
 
This isn't the first time that companies have been criticised for trying to package the same product differently for men and women. 'Female razors', for example, have long been considered unnecessary by many.
 
What do you think of PepsiCo's comments? Let us know using the comments section below.



