PepsiCo Trolled After Announcement Of 'Low Crunch' Chips For Women

"For women, low-crunch, the full taste profile, not have so much of the flavor stick on the fingers..." she said.
Her comments did not go down well on social media, where many mocked the idea of these chips. 'Lady chips', in fact, soon became a trending hashtag on Twitter.
Here is what tweeple had to say about the idea:
Some said the comments were baseless:
i'm still laughing about lady doritos because i don't know a single woman who doesn't knock back the crumbs in the bottom of the bag- Justine Raymond (@jmarieray) February 5, 2018
Doritos says ladies don't like to lick their fingers or crunch in public. Obviously they've never seen me destroy a bag of hot Cheetos, red fingers and all. #LadyChips@chrissyteigen- She Wants Brains (@DelaneyUndead) February 6, 2018
Others trolled her for the sexist connotations:
From now on I will only eat tiny, feminine, snacks which must be pink and glittery, just in case I swoon from the effort of eating a real crisp - maybe its because our corsets and crinolines are too tight....- Kathy Kennedy (@kathykennedy) February 4, 2018
.@Doritos can you assure me that the packaging for #ladychips will be bright pink? I'm not sure little ol me will be able to find it otherwise- Alix (@AngryAlix) February 5, 2018
What women want: stronger prosecution of violent/sexual predators, paid maternity leave, reproductive rights and better women's healthcare, equal pay.- Alissa Puffett (@whiskyyywitch) February 5, 2018
What women got: #LadyChips.
Chrissy Teigen joined the crunch revolution too
The only quiet chips are stale chips. This Tuesday I'm voting #no on #ladychips- christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2018
And the mocking continued
I'm so mad about #LadyDoritos that I'm going to write a strongly worded letter using my Bic For Her pens. #ladychips- Zoe Samuel (@zoe_samuel) February 5, 2018
I don't need lady chips -_-. I want more chips and less air in the bag. #ladychipshttps://t.co/93vo6Q2sso- Tannya (@Tannitalu) February 6, 2018
This isn't the first time that companies have been criticised for trying to package the same product differently for men and women. 'Female razors', for example, have long been considered unnecessary by many.
I'm getting really tired of female oriented product lines. Unless we are talking feminine hygiene is there truly a need other than to increase profit margin? Doesn't work in my case. I prefer cheaper men's razors, for example.- Rosalyn Roy (@Tygerlylly) February 6, 2018
What do you think of PepsiCo's comments? Let us know using the comments section below.
