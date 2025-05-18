Meet Fu Zai, China's First Police Corgi With 400,000 Followers And A Nose For Trouble

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Fu Zai is China’s first police corgi, gaining viral fame online. He joined the Weifang Public Security Bureau as a sniffer dog last year. The corgi's charm and food obsession have endeared him to fans.

Meet Fu Zai-a corgi with short legs, a big appetite, and an even bigger fan base. Once a family pet, Fu Zai is now China's first police corgi and a viral sensation, thanks to his unlikely role in law enforcement and a series of food-related antics that have endeared him to social media users.

Since officially joining the Weifang Public Security Bureau in Shandong last October, the enthusiastic little dog has been working as a sniffer dog, using his sharp nose to detect explosives. But it's not just his skills that are getting attention-it's also his charm, goofiness, and a relentless obsession with food.

The corgi's transformation from household pet to police recruit began when police trainer Zhao Qingshuai spotted him in a park last year. A quick call of his name had the puppy spinning on command and rushing over-especially when food was involved.

"He couldn't resist food, which actually showed he had a strong drive to work," Zhao said in an interview with Chinese state media.

That drive has led to both successes and comic mishaps. During a recent patrol, Fu Zai was caught on video snatching a sausage from a child's hand. His handlers have since worked on curbing his culinary temptations, but the incident only boosted his popularity. Supporters flooded social media with encouragement-and offers of more sausages.

In another viral clip, Fu Zai was "disciplined" after sleeping on duty and using his food bowl as a toilet. His New Year's treats and toys were temporarily confiscated-another moment that made him an internet favourite.

Despite the distractions, Fu Zai has proven to be a capable member of the force. With his small size and low center of gravity, he can access spaces larger dogs can't, like under vehicles and bus seats-making him an unexpected asset.

His rise is unusual in police dog circles, where breeds like German shepherds, golden retrievers, and spaniels are preferred for their trainability and focus. Corgis, often seen as playful and easily distracted, are rarely considered. But Fu Zai has defied expectations.

"Corgis are like big dogs in small bodies. They're confident but can get distracted," said Leonardo Palacio, a U.S.-based dog trainer. Still, with the right training, their drive can be channelled effectively.

Fu Zai's fame has soared through Douyin, China's version of TikTok, where the Weifang police regularly post updates. A dedicated account titled *"Fu Zai and his comrades"* has over 400,000 followers. Fans tune in to watch him don doggy sunglasses, patrol festivals, and complete drills.

Even his former owner remains part of the journey-making frequent visits to see him at the police base.

From stealing sausages to sniffing out explosives, Fu Zai's journey shows that determination-and a love for snacks-can take you a long way.