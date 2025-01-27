Chinese Police Dog Loses Year-End Bonus For Sleeping On Job, Peeing In Bowl. Internet Reacts

A Chinese police dog may find it hard to pay bills after its year-end bonus was docked for sleeping on the job and peeing in a food bowl, according to a report in South China Morning Post (SCMP). Canine cop, Fuzai, a Corgi, joined the police dog training base in Weifang, Shandong province, in northern China, shortly after birth. As a four-month-old puppy, Fuzai was drafted as a reserve explosives detection operative in January 2024. A couple of months later, he became an internet sensation on Chinese social media and has amassed a cult following since then.

The incident of Fuzai having its bonus taken away was shared on social media by the Weifang Public Security Bureau, which operates the account "Corgi Police Dog Fuzai and Its Comrades", boasting over 384,000 followers. The clip shows Fuzai in what appears to be a performance review. He is seated across from a police officer who humorously presents him with a red flower, canned snacks, and toys as rewards for his service. However, the rewards are quickly taken away when his misdeeds are revealed, much to the delight and sympathy of social media users.

"You performed great this year. You passed the Level 4 assessment for police dogs. Not only that, you also successfully completed various security tasks and significantly helped promote Weifang's police dogs," the officer said.

However, he soon added: "But because of your recent behaviour, being fatigued in the workplace and even urinating in your own dog basin, we had to criticise and confiscate your snacks as a penalty. You will keep only the red flower."

Internet reacts

As the video went viral, users rallied around to have Fuzai's bonus reinstated, arguing that his impressive work should not be overlooked for minor infractions.

"Poor Fuzai worked hard all year, only to lose its year-end bonus. I can relate so much," said one user, while another added: "It peed in its own bowl, not in the bowl of its boss. Let my bestie take the punishment for it and return its bonus immediately!

After the online campaign, the account posted another video, reassuring the public that although the snacks were confiscated, officer Fuzai received a generous Lunar New Year gift package instead.