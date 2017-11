McDonald's, KFC, Burger King Join #BurgerGate. But Here's The Real Winner

A burger without a bun is like a joke without a pun... Boring! #MicDrop#DebateClosed - McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) October 31, 2017

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc - Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

A couple of days ago, Google CEO Sundar Pichai landed in a hot mess that was the burger emoji debate which saw Twitter arguing over how a burger should be constructed. Mr Pichai even promised to drop everything to discuss this important matter. To further escalate things, top fast food brands are now quarreling over the perfect burger on Twitter - loaded with some cheesy puns (no, not buns).It all began when McDonald's India talked about ending the burger emoji debate once and for allA few hours later, KFC India added their take on the conversation by tweeting about their 'All chicken, no bun burger'. But McDonald's India's tweet in response to that soon turned Twitter into a battlefield for food chain wars - a war that was also soon joined by Burger King and Pepsi.Here is how brands battled it out on Twitter:McDonald's responded to the tweet by saying that a burger without a bun is like a joke without a punAnd KFC had a retort readyAnd while they battled it out, Burger King enjoyed from afarAnd the winner? Well, it was neither KFC nor McDonald's or Burger King. It was Pepsi that swooped in to win the burger debate with a very logical tweet:Because no matter whether the cheese is on top or at the bottom, all burgers are best enjoyed with a cold drink in hand.The burger emoji debate had started when someone on Twitter pointed out that Google's burger emoji and Apple's burger emoji are illustrated differently.Click for more trending news