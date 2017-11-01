McDonald's, KFC, Burger King Join #BurgerGate. But Here's The Real Winner

It all began when McDonald's India talked about ending the burger emoji debate once and for all
Okay, @Apple and @Google, let's end the debate. #BurgerEmojipic.twitter.com/tzRZJOYYQH- McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) October 30, 2017
A few hours later, KFC India added their take on the conversation by tweeting about their 'All chicken, no bun burger'. But McDonald's India's tweet in response to that soon turned Twitter into a battlefield for food chain wars - a war that was also soon joined by Burger King and Pepsi.
Here is how brands battled it out on Twitter:
.@mcdonaldsindia@google@apple@BuzzFeedIndia@Campaign_India@ETBrandEquity debate...reopened! #BurgerEmojipic.twitter.com/4PzjiqvibF- KFC India (@KFC_India) October 31, 2017
McDonald's responded to the tweet by saying that a burger without a bun is like a joke without a pun
A burger without a bun is like a joke without a pun... Boring! #MicDrop#DebateClosed- McDonald's India (@mcdonaldsindia) October 31, 2017
And KFC had a retort ready
That was rather cheesy. #NotLovingIt#NoBunIntended- KFC India (@KFC_India) October 31, 2017
And while they battled it out, Burger King enjoyed from afar
While the Clown & Colonel debate, the King relishes the #Whopper#ItDoesntMatter#BurgerEmoji#BurgerGate- BurgerKingIndia (@burgerkingindia) October 31, 2017
And the winner? Well, it was neither KFC nor McDonald's or Burger King. It was Pepsi that swooped in to win the burger debate with a very logical tweet:
But lettuce agree, we are the only constant! :p#burgerbattle#burgerdebate#burgeremoji#burger#apple#googlepic.twitter.com/gXqOl8wFQi- Pepsi India (@PepsiIndia) October 31, 2017
Because no matter whether the cheese is on top or at the bottom, all burgers are best enjoyed with a cold drink in hand.
The burger emoji debate had started when someone on Twitter pointed out that Google's burger emoji and Apple's burger emoji are illustrated differently.
I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc- Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017
