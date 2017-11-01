McDonald's, KFC, Burger King Join #BurgerGate. But Here's The Real Winner

Offbeat | | Updated: November 01, 2017 16:23 IST
The burger emoji debate now involves the biggest food chains around the world.

A couple of days ago, Google CEO Sundar Pichai landed in a hot mess that was the burger emoji debate which saw Twitter arguing over how a burger should be constructed. Mr Pichai even promised to drop everything to discuss this important matter. To further escalate things, top fast food brands are now quarreling over the perfect burger on Twitter - loaded with some cheesy puns (no, not buns).

It all began when McDonald's India talked about ending the burger emoji debate once and for all
 
A few hours later, KFC India added their take on the conversation by tweeting about their 'All chicken, no bun burger'. But McDonald's India's tweet in response to that soon turned Twitter into a battlefield for food chain wars - a war that was also soon joined by Burger King and Pepsi.

Here is how brands battled it out on Twitter:
 
McDonald's responded to the tweet by saying that a burger without a bun is like a joke without a pun
 
And KFC had a retort ready
 
And while they battled it out, Burger King enjoyed from afar
 
And the winner? Well, it was neither KFC nor McDonald's or Burger King. It was Pepsi that swooped in to win the burger debate with a very logical tweet:
 
Because no matter whether the cheese is on top or at the bottom, all burgers are best enjoyed with a cold drink in hand.

The burger emoji debate had started when someone on Twitter pointed out that Google's burger emoji and Apple's burger emoji are illustrated differently.

 

