MBBS Student Seeks Advice After Landlady Wants Him To Share Flat With Her Daughter

His landlady wants her daughter to have a separate room.

A man has sought advice from fellow X users after he received an unusual request from his landlady. The man identified as Sachin, who is an MBBS student, said that he lives in a 3 BHK apartment with two other roommates in the National Capital Region. Recently, his landlady contacted him and said her daughter was preparing for her NEET exam and would be taking admission to the college he was studying in. She then straight up told him that her daughter would be living with them in their flat.

''My flat owner messaged me that her daughter is appearing for NEET exam this year. She is not that good in studies and her physics is also very weak so she will take admission in our college(Private). She will live with me. What should I do? Should I ask her to decrease my rent?'' Sachin posted on X.

In another tweet, he mentioned that his landlady wants her daughter to have a separate room in the same flat. ''She trusts me a lot. I wouldn't be lying if I said she trusts me more than her son,'' he added.

My flat owner messaged me that her daughter is appearing for NEET exam this year. She is not that good in studies and her physics is also very weak so she will take admission in our college(Private). She will live with me. What should I do? Should I ask her to decrease my rent? — Sachin (@scalpelinhand) February 15, 2024

Needless to say, his query was met with a lot of disbelief and a majority of people said that it was a bad idea to entertain the landlady's request. Some asked him to ask the landlady to reduce the rent while others thought that a woman sharing a flat with three other guys would ''make matters worse.''

One user wrote, ''Yes obviously she needs to decrease the rent by half at least coz if you had a roommate they'd be paying half right?''

Another commented, ''If you are a male and she is a female, it makes matters worse. The whole thing is fishy. Just don't budge. Leave the place the minute she takes admission.''

A third said, ''Say politely my parents refused to accept to share the flat with a girl.''

A fourth added, ''Her presence will require all three boys to adjust habits and living style in ways that you might not have anticipated. And frankly, you are one false accusation away from being thrown out or worse, facing legal issues. You're not responsible for her, if you're not family.''

A fifth said, ''In today's episode of bizarre!! Sachin & his 2 roommates live in a fully furnished 3 BHK flat in NCR. The landlady wants her daughter to stay with them (alone in one of the bedrooms of course) as she is travelling there for studies.''

Yet another added, ''So she is sending her daughter to live with 3 men in a flat without thinking about her safety. In India?''