Bengaluru Landlady Defends Tenants Against Noise Complaint, Internet Reacts

A Bengaluru resident's post about his landlady siding with him and his flatmates over a noise complaint has gained widespread attention on social media.

Taking to X, Aman Rai shared how his flatmates were hosting a party at what he described as a "reasonable hour" when a neighbour-whom he dubbed a "generational hater"-lodged a noise complaint with the society president.

However, instead of reprimanding her tenants, Mr Rai's landlady had an unexpected reaction.

"Flatmates were partying at a reasonable hour, and our neighbour (a generational hater) complained to the society president. Our lovely landlady called to apologize to us for the trouble, saying it's okay for young kids to have fun. In Bengaluru. Hashtag blessed," Mr Rai wrote.

Check out the post here:

Flatmates were partying at a reasonable hour and our neighbour (a generational hater) put out a noise complaint to the society president. Our lovely landlady called to apologise to *us* for the trouble, saying it's okay for young kids to have fun. In Bengaluru. Hashtag blessed. https://t.co/KQdABrniNF — Aman Rai (@A_rai22) March 29, 2025

While many users were amused and surprised by the landlady's stance, others felt the complaint was justified. "That noise complaint is valid. People shouldn't be partying like this and creating noise pollution," one user commented.

"Does she belong to Earth," a user asked.

"My landlord doesn't even care what we do in our apartment as long as we don't disturb neighbours and it's not even possible because we don't have neighbours," shared another user on X.