Mayim Bialik Posts About Stainless Steel Utensils, Desi Twitter Reacts

Mayim Bialik posted about her switch from plastic to stainless steel utensils.

Mayim Bialik, better known as Amy Farrah Fowler from The Big Bang Theory, may have only recently discovered stainless steel utensils, but they are commonplace in most Indian households - as desi netizens haven't tired of reminding her since she posted about them yesterday. On Thursday, Mayim Bialik took to Facebook to share a post detailing why she stopped using plastic utensils and switched to safer options like stainless steel.

"I stopped using plastic years ago because we hippie types are very concerned about the chemicals in plastic," the actress and neuroscientist wrote.

"I love the stainless steel options now available widely like these from Ahimsa. They're dishwasher safe and made by a small company in Indiana," she said, sharing two pictures from her kitchen. The photos show steel bowls, glasses and thalis or plates. "The way we feed our families and ourselves does matter and I'm so grateful this company exists!" Mayim Bialik said in conclusion. Read her post below:

Since being shared a day ago, the Facebook post has racked up more than 2,400 comments and hundreds of 'shares' and reactions.

Many desi netizens took to the comments section to point out that stainless steel utensils are the norm, rather than the exception, in India.

"In India we use the stainless steel utensils in our day to day lives... Interesting that the world is moving to more environmental friendly products," wrote one Facebook user. "The 1.4 billion Indians of the world have already been using stainless steel for generations..but okay, thanks for sharing..." another said.

Some were also shocked at the price of the utensils.

"Literally every tiffin center in India, road side eatery and small steel sales shop is confused by this post," said one Facebook user. "64 rupees (0.88$) stuff being sold for $64 (4700 rupees). 73x times!!!

Well done."

On Ahimsa's website, a set of four stainless steel compartment plates retails for $66 - approximately Rs 4,800.

The post also made its way to other platforms like Twitter. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan likened them to "hostel utensils."

New fad there. Our hostel wale utensils. pic.twitter.com/4uFKrIGVe8 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 20, 2021

IAS Priyanka Shukla also pointed out that stainless steel utensils are common in Indian households.

Ha ha :)

Not just hostel, majority of the indian families still prefer stainless steel utensils in their kitchen. — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) May 20, 2021

"Amy just discovered Thali," a Twitter user remarked.

Amy just discovered Thali ???????? pic.twitter.com/oBjcUrA8fK — Divya Bhandari Kamra (@foodie_woman_) May 20, 2021

