Maths Teacher Left In Tears After Finding Out Why Students Call Her GOAT

The teacher sought help from Reddit users to held her decipher the "joke". (Representative Photo)

Mathematics seems to be like a nightmare to most of the students. Many social media users keep sharing their school experiences on various platforms, about how they managed to overcome the difficulty posed by the subject. The teachers add to the pressure on students.

It is rare that a mathematics teacher is loved by students during their school lives. But this story is about a unique post on social media, which confused a mathematics teacher and later left her in tears.

The Class 8 maths teacher found out that her students call her "goat". She expressed concern on Reddit, and sought help too from users to decipher the "joke".

The woman was left pleasantly surprised after learning that the acronym is not demeaning, but means "Greatest Of All Time."

The post was shared on the social media platform Reddit three days ago on the forum No Stupid Questions. She made an edit to the post after knowing the exact meaning and said, "Omg I am IN TEARS!!! I can't believe they were complimenting me this whole time!!!! Thank you all for answering this question."

"THANK YOU ALL for your responses and the awards this post got!! If those awards cost money, please can you donate that money instead to a charity that helps kids? There are so many good ones, this one in particular is one I personally recommend: Kids In Need Foundation."

Since being shared, the post has received over 41,000 likes and more than 1,800 comments.

"It's a compliment. Sounds like you're a great teacher and they enjoy your classes. Which is saying something since math is most people's least favorite subject," a user wrote.

While another said, "And if you earn that nickname as math's teacher, you're doing something very right."



