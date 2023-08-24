'Masterdating': All About The Solo Dating Trend Taking Over Social Media

The 'masterdating' trend goes against the traditional dating.

Solo dating is an empowering journey of self-discovery, where you learn to enjoy your own company before seeking companionship elsewhere. It's a chance to cultivate self-love and independence while embracing the beauty of solitude. And now, dating as a singleton has taken over social media with a new trend called 'masterdating'. Several users have posted videos on TikTok and other platforms about how they love their own company in public. These people spend time at a trendy restaurant, bar or museum or even a fully-packed park.

According to relationship experts, 'masterdating' is the practice of lavishing oneself with choice gifts, treats and outings in an effort to establish a healthy sense of self-sufficiency before entering a serious relationship with someone else.

"It is a term used to refer to the practice of spending quality time alone, engaging in self-care, and enjoying one's own company," dating expert Melissa Stone told UK's Glamour magazine about the latest trend.

"It might involve intentionally taking yourself out on dates, doing activities you enjoy, exploring new places, or simply dedicating time to self-reflection and personal growth," she added.

Another expert, while speaking to New York Post, suggested 'masterdating' at least once a week.

"Send yourself flowers in the morning, send yourself a sweet note saying, 'I can't wait to see you tonight,' schedule a fancy mode of transportation to get yourself to the date - make it a full day of love," Amy Nobile, a dating coach, told the outlet.

It is trending under hashtag #MasterDating on TikTok and videos on the topic have been viewed more than 1.6 million times, said the Post report.