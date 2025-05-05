Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Massive 1,000-Foot UFO Found In US? Social Media Detectives Debunk The Claim

As soon as the image was posted, the internet detectives got to business and pointed out the truth behind it.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Massive 1,000-Foot UFO Found In US? Social Media Detectives Debunk The Claim
The alleged pic posted by Luis Elizondo, claiming to be of a 1,000-foot UFO.
Quick Take
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
A viral photo claims to show a massive UFO over the Southwest.
Luis Lue Elizondo, a former Department of Defense employee, shared it.
Upon examining the pic, social media sleuths called out Elizondo.

A mysterious photo believed to be of a massive 1,000-foot-wide UFO, hovering over the American Southwest, has gone viral on social media. Released by controversial former Department of Defence employee and activist Luis "Lue" Elizondo, the image has caught the attention of social media users who are now debating if the picture is real or if it has been digitally altered.

The grainy photo was allegedly snapped by a commercial airline pilot in 2021 flying at 21,000 feet near the Four Corners landmark joining parts of New Mexico, Arizona, Utah and Colorado.

"Captured near Four Corners at FL20, estimated 600-1,000 ft in diameter, silver-hued, disc-shaped," the UAP Disclosure Fund captioned the image on X (formerly Twitter).

As soon as the image was posted, the internet detectives got to business and pointed out that the picture was really just two crop circles, commonly spotted in desert climates.

"This is clearly a crop circle, not a UAP. Mislabeling known terrestrial phenomena erodes public trust and undermines legitimate disclosure efforts. Please correct this mistake, your reputation is on the line," wrote one user.

Some users also compared the image to a side-by-side Google Maps pic to show that there was nothing "alien" about the media shared by the ex-federal officer.

“Are you guys serious? Have you never flown in a plane before? These agricultural circles are extremely common,” said another user.

Elizondo issues statement

After the photo and related claims were debunked by the social media users, Mr Elizondo released a statement, admitting he got it wrong but refused to share an apology. Mr Elizondo said he had been provided the photo by a pilot prior to the forum.

"The purpose of me showing the photo was to illustrate the need for civilian and commercial pilots to have a central reporting mechanism to report potential anomalous sightings," he wrote.

"In the end, whether a private pilot sees what turns out to be a cloud, a balloon, a tennis shoe, or a UAP, we need a reporting mechanism to ensure it can be analysed and resolved. This was the reason I shared the photo, and I emphasised that several times during the forum."

This is not the first instance when Mr Elizondo has come under scrutiny for his "extraterrestrial" claims, with the Pentagon also debunking his statements that alien life was present on Earth.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
UFO, USA, Viral Post
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now