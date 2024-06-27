Mashup Of 'Panchayat' Song With Michael Jackson Dance Goes Viral

The clip featured MJ performing in his iconic outfit before transitioning into rhythm of Bhojpuri song.

The internet went wild over an unexpected dance craze with Michael Jackson dancing to a Panchayat beat. A viral video, cleverly edited and titled "If Michael Jackson had a concert in Uttar Pradesh," showed the King of Pop seamlessly dancing to a song from a popular Hindi web series.

The clip started with the familiar sight of MJ in his iconic black jacket and pants, talking to the audience on a brightly lit stage. Then, the music changed from a pop beat to the unmistakable sounds of a tabla and harmonium from the song list of the web series Panchayat 3. Unfazed, Michael smoothly adapted his moves, blending the earthy rhythm into his signature dance style.

The editor's genius lies in syncing MJ's dance moves with the tabla and the harmonium beat's booming thumps. We see the King of Pop popping and locking in perfect harmony with the Bhojpuri song's melody. Even MJ's signature style finds a comical counterpart in the earthy music.

Watch the video here:

The beautifully edited video was shared by a user named Sachin Shirsat, and it has gotten more than 8 million views on Instagram, with many users calling it a masterpiece.

"Dekh raha ho Binod kese Michael Jackson ko Rajajii song me nachaya ja Raha hain" (Are you looking at it, Binod? How is Michael Jackson being made to dance to Rajaji song?" commented a user.

"The sync is really good," wrote another user.

"Michael Jackson is so good he's killing in other languages as well," commented a third user.