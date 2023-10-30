Mark Zuckerberg Shares Photos Of 'Dad-Daughter Road Tip'

"Pretty amazing 2000+ year old trees," Mark Zuckerberg said.

Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg is a doting father. He often shares pictures and candid moments with his three children. Recently, he took a road trip with his daughter to see the sequoias trees, which are the largest trees by volume in the world and stand at a height between 250 and 300 feet. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the billionaire said, "Dad-daughter road trip to see the giant sequoias this weekend. Pretty amazing 2000+ year old trees."

In the first picture, Mr Zuckerberg and his daughter are facing away from the camera and looking at one of the massive sequoias. A sweet moment of the two smiling in front of another enormous tree is captured in the second picture.

Facebook's Co-founder and Meta's Chief Executive Officer and his wife Dr Priscilla Chan welcomed their third baby together in March this year. Mr Zuckerberg took to Instagram to announce the birth of their third daughter Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg.

"Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing," he captioned the post. In one of the pictures, Mr Zuckerberg can be seen smiling at his newborn. A second picture shows Ms Chan holding the baby girl close to her, trying to establish skin-to-skin contact.

The couple has been married since 2012 and already has two daughters, five-year-old August and seven-year-old Maxima "Max".