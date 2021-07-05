Mark Zuckerberg's Surfing Video Holding US Flag Has Internet Divided

Mark Zuckerberg's video soon made its way to other social media platforms.

Mark Zuckerberg manages to create a ripple on Twitter each time he drops a post and it was no different when he shared a video on the occasion of US Independence Day. The 37-year-old decided to celebrate July 4 by riding a surfboard with the picturesque mountains in the background. The video, shared on Facebook by Mr Zuckerberg features the John Denver classic Take Me Home, Country Roads playing in the background. The wakeboarding video was accompanied by the simple caption, "Happy July 4th."

The video soon made its way to other social media platforms such as Twitter and elicited quite the response from the good folks on the Internet. A user named Seyi Taylor posted the video on the micro-blogging platform and in less than 12 hours, the video has garnered as many as 4 million views.

And the reactions to the video ranged from downright confused to amused. Responding to the post, one user named Rob Nunn said he was not sure what he had witnessed.

I'm not really sure what I've just watched to be honest ???????? — Rob Nunn (@robfnunn) July 4, 2021

Another user said that Mr Zuckerberg's wakeboarding skills looked like "science fiction".

What the hell? This looks like science fiction! — James Mateo (@4LifeLoveMusic) July 5, 2021

Another user, Philip Lewis, took a dig at Mark Zuckerberg's over-the-top antics.

Someone told Mark Zuckerberg to act totally normal for July 4th pic.twitter.com/795YWFigjA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 4, 2021

Many others could not wrap their head around why Mr Zuckerberg posted the video and wondered if he thought he would come off looking cool. "His friends don't like him if they don't save him from this," read one comment.

Somehow, this dude looked at this and thought it was fine or cool and still decided to post it??



His friends don't like him if they don't save him from this — dr. nicole forsgren (@nicolefv) July 4, 2021

For some users, the video was a strict no-no.

Many users failed to understand just how the tech giant had arrived at this idea.

Imagine being told that your boss wants a video of himself surfing...on a lake...holding an American flag — Jorge A. Caballero, MD (@DataDrivenMD) July 4, 2021

It had to be the nerd in the Facebook founder speaking, one user said.

The nerd took it next level. Mad respect Zuck!!!!! https://t.co/PuBJ9KkVj5 — Heath Sellers™ (@CoachSellers) July 4, 2021

Here are some of the other fun reactions:

The new algorithms for the synthetic human are really impressive. ???? — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) July 4, 2021

This man. This is the man we have chosen to hand all of our data over to. For nothing but the pleasure of having a platform to engage with people we are already engaging with elsewhere.



Happy Birthday, America. — ANB (@andhankmarducas) July 5, 2021

“Oops meant to send this vid to my billionaire buds not the reg folks…” https://t.co/f1wzAgfATC — Bill Amend (@billamend) July 5, 2021

Oh my! I went to sleep in 2020, woke up a year later to a world gone mad. https://t.co/GQ4t33G2A1 — Zachariah (@Mikerochip_1) July 5, 2021

However, there were some users who even loved the video.

This is genuinely of the best videos I have ever seen in my life. https://t.co/JefvohZfs6 — Jared (@JrodTheOreoGuy) July 4, 2021

Tell us what you think of Mark Zuckerberg's display of patriotism.