Manufacturer Offers Unique Replacement as Woman's Stanley Tumbler Survives Car Fire

The video turned out to be a good promotion for Stanley's tumblers.

After losing her car and all its contents in a fire, a woman received a unique and heartwarming offer from the owner of a tumbler manufacturing company. In a video shared on Wednesday, Danielle revealed the charred interior of her vehicle following Tuesday's blaze. Amidst the damage, her orange Stanley cup in the cupholder appeared remarkably unscathed, with only some ash and debris on top. What's even more astonishing is that the cup still contained ice, a fact she demonstrated by shaking it in the video.

"Thirsty after you catch on fire?" she jokingly wrote in the caption of her post, which has amassed over 3.5 million likes.

After the video gained viral attention, Stanley's global president, Terence Reilly, took notice. In a responsive video, he conveyed his sympathy and made a generous offer, expressing the company's willingness to send her replacement cups and a new car to help mitigate the effects of the unfortunate incident.

"We've never done this before, and we'll probably never do it again, but we'd love to replace your vehicle," Mr Reilly said in the video.

Reilly also thanked Danielle for sharing the video and showing just how durable Stanley cups are. "I couldn't think of a better example of our product's quality," he added.