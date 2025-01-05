Man's Oversized Boarding Pass At Airport Cracks Up Internet, MakeMyTrip Reacts

In an era where travel mishaps and airport humour often take the spotlight, a man holding an oversized boarding pass has become the latest source of amusement on the Internet. The hilarious moment, captured and shared on social media, quickly went viral, leaving internet users amused. A video of the incident shared on Instagram, shows the man confidently clutching a boarding pass that looks more like a giant poster than a travel document while waiting in line at an airport gate. A puzzled police officer steps in to investigate the gigantic pass, struggling to maintain a straight face while scrutinizing the document. The man gestures towards the pass, as if explaining its contents, adding to the comical scene.

A text insert on the video reads, "Don't ask your friends to print your boarding pass."

The video was captioned, "They must be working at printing press."

Here's the video:

The video has unleashed a wave of witty comments on social media, with viewers especially amused by the officer's straight-faced yet visibly entertained reaction.

"Guess he didn't want to risk losing it," quipped one user, while another joked, "That's one way to ensure TSA doesn't miss your flight details!" A third said, "Are you taking flight or planning to fly on boarding pass?"

Some even speculated that it might have been part of a promotional campaign or simply an elaborate prank.

Travel company MakeMyTrip also responded to the video and wrote, "Hey, save some paper! Show your MMT-booked tickets directly on WhatsApp at the entry! And for your larger-than-life passion for travel, we're sending you a larger-than-life gift in your DM with love from us.''