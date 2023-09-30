Man's Hickey Tattoo Leaves Social Media Users Amused

When it comes to expressing their love and affection for one another, couples often go to great lengths, whether it's by treating each other to a special meal or going on a shopping extravaganza. However, in a recent viral video, a young man made an unusual choice. Instead of concealing a love bite, he decided to immortalise it with a tattoo, replicating the hickey mark she had given him. The video was shared by the user Sky Tattoo on Instagram, leaving social media users amazed.

The video begins with the girlfriend giving her boyfriend a hickey on his arm. The tattoo artist then recreates the design before the love bite naturally fades away. The young man's girlfriend waits patiently and eagerly awaits the finished tattoo as she observes the procedure. The bite mark, the word "Peru," and the date "16.9.23," which is thought to be the day the pair started dating, are all included in the finished piece of art.

The video, posted by Sky Tattoo on Instagram, went viral, amassing over 1 million views. Despite its popularity, social media users had a range of reactions to this unique idea, with some expressing astonishment at the creation while others shared their humorous takes on it.

One individual wrote, "Bhai ab tujhe 14 injection lene honge. (Now you will need 14 injections)."

"That's how I got rabies," another commented.

Another user simply called it, "cringe."

"Isse ganda tattoo nahi dekha, sach mein. (I haven't seen such a bad tattoo, seriously)," a third person said.

"Enough internet for today," a fourth user wrote.