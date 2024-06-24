Mangoes At Rs 2,400, Bhindi At Rs 650 Per Kg: Price Of Indian Groceries In London Shocks Internet

The video has accumulated more than 6 million views. (Representative pic)

A video showing the exorbitant cost of Indian grocery staples in London has gone viral and captured the attention of Indian consumers. In the video, Chavi Agarwal, originally from Delhi and now residing in London, took her Instagram followers on a detailed tour of an Indian grocery store in the British capital. She highlighted the price discrepancies between Indian favourites sold in London compared to their prices back home. For instance, Ms Agarwal pointed out that a packet of Lay's Magic Masala, which costs Rs 20 in India, was being sold for Rs 95 in London. Similarly, a pack of Maggi was marked up to Rs 300 in the London store.

In the video, Ms Agarwal went on to reveal the cost of other Indian grocery staples as well. She said paneer, an essential ingredient in Indian cuisine, costs Rs 700, while Alphonso mangoes were priced at Rs 2,400 for six. Bhindi (okra) was listed at Rs 650 per kilogram. Bitter gourd (karela) was priced even higher at Rs 1,000 per kilogram.

Watch the video below:

Ms Agarwal shared the video earlier this month. Since then it has garnered immense attention, accumulating more than 6 million views and over 135,000 likes.

In the comments section, while some users expressed shock at the prices, others pointed out factors like income disparities between the two nations and purchasing power parity as essential considerations.

"By converting to rupees you are making the prices seem more exorbitant than they are - yes, some of the items you've mentioned are more expensive than other desi shops and it might be worth reconsidering this shop in particular as I've grown up here in a desi area (for more than 30 years) and never seen mangos for 22 pounds! But in general, earning power here is more, therefore things cost more. Look into purchasing power parity. It's not just Indian snacks - is milk the same price in India? Is bread the same price in India? No. No denying we are suffering with inflation here but sadly this video comes across more hyperbolic than anything else," explained one user.

"I'd never have the heart to buy those after looking at the price," commented another. "Let's open a karela business in London," jokingly said a third user. "There is something called purchase power parity... So comparing like this is not the right way," explained another.