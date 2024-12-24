Manchester United's Hygiene Rating Slashed After Old Trafford Hit By Mice Infestation

After on-field troubles, Manchester United has also been hit by off-field problems. According to a report in The Telegraph, a mice infestation has been found at Old Trafford, with droppings discovered on a recent visit by a hygiene inspector. Subsequently, the club has been slapped with a two-star rating, which is way short of the maximum five stars. The droppings are believed to have been found at ground level corporate suite and a kiosk that sells food to fans on a concourse.

United said no droppings were found in any kitchens or food preparation areas. The club added it was working with a pest control contractor and local council to implement a series of measures to address the problem.

As per reports, United's problems stem from the stadium's location which lies between a canal and a railway line and becomes a greater menace in the winter months.

“Manchester United implements a robust pest-control system throughout Old Trafford," said a United spokesperson.

“Multiple weekly checks are made in all catering areas and stringent measures are taken to ensure levels of hygiene and cleanliness are high wherever food is stored, prepared and served. If incidences of this nature do occur at the stadium, immediate and appropriate action is taken," they added.

The report of infestation also comes in the backdrop of fans last month spotting a dead rat under one of the seats during the Europa League against Bodo/Glimt. The club is yet to make a decision over whether to redevelop Old Trafford or build a new 100,000-capacity stadium.

Old Trafford starts leaking

After United lost the home match against Bournemouth last week, manager Ruben Amorim was addressing the reporters when his press conference was interrupted by water coming through the ceiling. The leak was caught on camera by the media in the room and shared widely on social media.

Water could be seen dripping from a gap in the ceiling by the lighting while Mr Amorim talked about his team's performance.

Ever since Mr Amorim took over as United's boss after replacing Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils have endured another inconsistent spell of results. The club languishes 13th in the Premier League table at Christmas with a difficult run of fixtures coming up which includes an away trip to arch-rival Liverpool, at Anfield.