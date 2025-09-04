"Manager Can Ruin Your Mental Health": Boss Asks Employee To Join Office Despite Family Crisis

In a distressing account that has struck a chord with netizens, a young employee took to Reddit to share how workplace insensitivity during a personal crisis pushed them to the edge. The employee, who joined the organisation as a fresher in January, said they had been consistently dedicated to their role, never taking unplanned leaves, maintaining punctuality, and delivering strong performance.

However, when they faced back-to-back family emergencies, the loss of their grandmother and the premature birth of their niece on August 30, they expected some understanding from their reporting manager. Instead, they claim they were asked to report to work, despite the emotional toll and urgency of the situation.

"My niece was born prematurely and had to be kept under medical observation. I just lost my grandmother a few days ago," the employee wrote. "And still, I was asked to join the office like nothing happened. My manager is a woman, which makes it all the more disappointing."

The employee also shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with their manager to support their claim. In the message, the employee apologised for missing a call and explained the situation, writing, "Our baby is in the NICU and will remain under observation for the next 24 hours. I won't be able to come to work tomorrow either, as I'm still at the hospital."

The manager first replied with "okay, beta. "Thanks for updating." However, in the very next message, she added, "But if there is any possibility to come tomorrow, then please try for it."

The post reflects a growing concern among young professionals about the lack of empathy in corporate environments, particularly when it comes to mental health and personal emergencies.