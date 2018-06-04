Man Transports Car On Motorised Three-Wheeler. Watch Bizarre Video

CommentsPosted on Twitter by People's Daily, China, the video shows a black sedan, loaded horizontally, on top of the three-wheeler. Before you wonder what the car was doing piggy-backing on another vehicle, it is reported the car was pretty run down. According to Shanghaiist, the car had been bought by the three-wheeler driver for 800 yuan (approximately Rs 8,300) and he was on his way to a junkyard to sell it off for its parts. However, the driver may have found himself on the other end of a raw deal because police fined him 1,300 yuan (approximately Rs 13,500).
The incident took place in Huzhou, China's Zhejiang province.
Reckless driver on road! A man carries a car on his tricycle in southeast China's Zhejiang Province pic.twitter.com/NcVyFLgLl5- People's Daily,China (@PDChina) June 1, 2018
This isn't the first oddity spotted on China's roads. In Guiyang city of China's Guizhou province, a woman landed herself in trouble for driving a tiny bumper car on a busy street. A video of the strange incident went viral in China after it made its way online.
