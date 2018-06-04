Watch: Woman In China Pulled Over For Driving Bumper Car On Busy Road

A video of the bizarre incident went viral in China after it was posted online. It shows the woman cruising down a busy road in her electric pink car as larger vehicles zoom past her.
Local media offered an explanation for her unusual actions. According to CGTN, the unnamed woman has a bumper car business, because of which she had to bring cars from her home to the shop each day.
Watch the video below:
Comments
The Strait Times reports that this is not the first time that the woman has been pulled over for riding a bumper car. Apparently, she had been warned several times that that bumpers cars cannot be driven on the roads.
trending news