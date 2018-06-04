Watch: Woman In China Pulled Over For Driving Bumper Car On Busy Road

Offbeat | | Updated: June 04, 2018 12:49 IST
The woman was stopped and her bumper car was seized by the police.

A woman in China recently got into trouble for zooming down a busy road in a tiny bumper car. The incident took place in Guiyang city of Guizhou province on May 24. According to the Strait Times, the 50-year-old woman was pulled over by the local police on her way to work for using a pink bumper car as her preferred mode of transport. She was stopped by the police who lectured her before seizing her car.

A video of the bizarre incident went viral in China after it was posted online. It shows the woman cruising down a busy road in her electric pink car as larger vehicles zoom past her.

Local media offered an explanation for her unusual actions. According to CGTN, the unnamed woman has a bumper car business, because of which she had to bring cars from her home to the shop each day.

Watch the video below:

Comments


The Strait Times reports that this is not the first time that the woman has been pulled over for riding a bumper car. Apparently, she had been warned several times that that bumpers cars cannot be driven on the roads.

