Watch: Woman In China Pulled Over For Driving Bumper Car On Busy Road

A woman in China recently got into trouble for zooming down a busy road in a tiny bumper car. The incident took place in Guiyang city of Guizhou province on May 24. According to the Strait Times, the 50-year-old woman was pulled over by the local police on her way to work for using a pink bumper car as her preferred mode of transport. She was stopped by the police who lectured her before seizing her car.A video of the bizarre incident went viral in China after it was posted online. It shows the woman cruising down a busy road in her electric pink car as larger vehicles zoom past her.Local media offered an explanation for her unusual actions. According to CGTN, the unnamed woman has a bumper car business, because of which she had to bring cars from her home to the shop each day.Watch the video below:The Strait Times reports that this is not the first time that the woman has been pulled over for riding a bumper car. Apparently, she had been warned several times that that bumpers cars cannot be driven on the roads.