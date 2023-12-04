Man Suggests Quitting Software Job To Sell Lehengas At Chandni Chowk, Internet Divided

Mr Jaglan's post has accumulated more than 1 million views.

In today's world, bridal fashion has become a battleground. Every boutique is competing to sell the latest 'Sabyasachi' and 'Manish Malhotra' knockoffs as brides refuse to settle for anything less on their big day. But it is not just brides aiming high, shopkeepers too are selling their lavish "designer" lehengas at bold prices. Now amidst this chaos, a social media user has shared an unorthodox career advice. He suggested people quit their IT jobs and get into the lehenga-selling business.

"Been in Chandni chowk only 2 hours. One advice: Leave your software job and just sell lehngas. I am at a loss of words. Lehngas north of 1 lakh rupees flying off the counters," user Amit Jaglan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Take a look below:

For the unversed, Chandni Chowk is a historic and bustling marketplace in Old Delhi, renowned for its vibrant textiles, jewellery and traditional Indian wear. It is considered a paradise for brides-to-be seeking exquisite lehengas, sarees, suits and accessories.

Mr Jaglan shared his career advice just a few days back and since then his post has garnered various reactions. In the comment section, while some users argued against the unfair comparison of occupations, others applauded the notion.

"Getting into software is wayyy easier than getting into the Lehenga business in any serious way," wrote one user. "Bro talking as if selling Lehengas is a piece of cake and writing software isn't done by millions of not so skilled people," said another.

"The capital required for that will be 100x of what required to build software business," commented a third user. "Have you tried selling Lahnga, Amit?" Do you even know what personal qualities are required to sell a Lahnga? It's quite easy to pass generalized comments that you've already passed. To thrive in any industry, whether it's selling Lahnga or being a software programmer, you can't avoid hard effort," added another.

Some X users, however, agreed with Mr Jaglan. "And the best thing about it is you won't be paying taxes," wrote one user. "Being here, I can attest that Chandni Chowk is overrated. Lehengas, claiming to be copies of Manish Malhotra and Sabyasachi, are overpriced and often fraudulent. Even a basic Lehenga starts at 30k. The hype doesn't match the reality," expressed another.

Mr Jaglan's post has accumulated more than 1 million views and over 6,800 likes.