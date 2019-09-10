Man Stood For 6 Hours In Flight To Let Wife Sleep. Twitter Divided

A picture of a husband standing on an airplane while his wife sleeps has started a debate online.

An image of a man standing in an airplane while his wife slept across a row of three seats has divided opinions on Twitter. The photograph was shared on the microblogging website by a user named Courtney Lee Johnson on Friday, where it has collected over 15,000 'likes' and thousands of comments.

"This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love," he wrote. The photograph shows an elderly man standing while a woman lies across three seats in a flight.

This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love. pic.twitter.com/Vk9clS9cCj — Courtney Lee Johnson (@courtneylj_) September 6, 2019

On Twitter, some disagreed with Mr Johnson's interpretation of 'love'. Many implied that the wife was selfish for letting her husband stand for six hours. However, others called his gesture "romantic" and praised him. The picture soon sparked a spirited debate on the microblogging website.

"She could have still rested her head on his lap," wrote one person - a thought that was echoed by many.

She could have still rested her head on his lap. — Fossil King 🇳🇦 (@_Sylva_H) September 6, 2019

"Selfish," another said.

Some wondered how flight attendants allowed the man to stand for six hours, questioning the authenticity of the photo

The flight attendants wouldn't even allow this 😪😪😪 — Beautifully_dope (@Steve_wozowski) September 6, 2019

Take a look at some of the reactions the picture amassed:

We need to let go of this idea of love that involves suffering. — Brand _Afrika (@brand_afrika) September 6, 2019

Wait they had three seats and she couldn't spare him one at least? — Klay Anthony Clarke (@therealklay) September 6, 2019

There were also some who found the husband's gesture was thoughtful and sweet

Lol! I suppose it's sweet but how was this allowed? https://t.co/Innp3q6mrQ — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 6, 2019

That is the ultimate love, but with a little travel experience...you know to just lay in his lap and then he can lay his head on your hips. There's a formula lol. — Elle Woods (@LaurenEffie) September 6, 2019

What do you think of the incident? Let us know using the comments section.

