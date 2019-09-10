Man Stood For 6 Hours In Flight To Let Wife Sleep. Twitter Divided

A picture of a husband standing on an airplane while his wife sleeps has started a debate online.


An image of a man standing in an airplane while his wife slept across a row of three seats has divided opinions on Twitter. The photograph was shared on the microblogging website by a user named Courtney Lee Johnson on Friday, where it has collected over 15,000 'likes' and thousands of comments.

"This guy stood up the whole 6 hours so his wife could sleep. Now THAT is love," he wrote. The photograph shows an elderly man standing while a woman lies across three seats in a flight.

On Twitter, some disagreed with Mr Johnson's interpretation of 'love'. Many implied that the wife was selfish for letting her husband stand for six hours. However, others called his gesture "romantic" and praised him. The picture soon sparked a spirited debate on the microblogging website.

"She could have still rested her head on his lap," wrote one person - a thought that was echoed by many.

"Selfish," another said.

Some wondered how flight attendants allowed the man to stand for six hours, questioning the authenticity of the photo

Take a look at some of the reactions the picture amassed:

There were also some who found the husband's gesture was thoughtful and sweet

What do you think of the incident? Let us know using the comments section.

