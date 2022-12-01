Man Spends 'Most Informative' Hour, Courtesy This Autorickshaw Driver

The video has amassed more than 3 lakh views on Instagram.

A man named Rajiv Krishna shared a wholesome video on his Instagram page. Mr Krishna in a long post revealed that his auto rickshaw ride in Mumbai turned out to be the most memorable ride after the driver engaged him in an informative conversation. The video features a 61-year-old auto-rickshaw driver named Ramdev. The man who was stuck in a traffic jam was contemplating walking the rest of the way, however, the driver sensed the mood and engaged him in a conversation.

Mr Krishna in his post wrote, "I was stuck in one of Mumbai's infamous traffic jams where Google Maps was telling me that it would take close to an hour to cover the last 3 km. Just as I was contemplating on exiting the rickshaw and walking the rest of the way, the driver sensed the mood and started engaging me in a conversation." Further in the conversation, the driver asked Mr Krishna how many countries he has visited. And Ramdev knew the names of the 44 European continents. Surprising right? Well, that's not all. He even named Prime Ministers/ Presidents of some prominent European countries.

"I decided to humour him and named a few places. He claimed to know the names of all 44 countries in the European continent and then promptly proceeded to prove it by rattling off 44 names in near alphabetical order. He then followed it up by naming the Presidents/PMs of some prominent European countries," Mr Krishna added.

The post further reads, "Being a native of Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, he went on to name all 35 districts of his home state. Not just that, he went on to name all 33 districts of Gujarat and all 75 districts of UP."

Watch the video here:

Unfortunately, Ramdev's family never had the means to educate him and he gained all this knowledge through self-study. Mr Krishna wrote, "Definitely the most informative 60 minutes I've spent stuck in a traffic jam."

He wrote, "But the knockout punchline was delivered just as he was dropping me off. His family never had the means to educate him formally. They could afford a meal once in two days when things got really bad. All the knowledge that he had gained was through self-study. He taught himself the alphabet, and numbers and was blessed with the uncanny ability to retain vast amounts of information. In a parallel universe, he could have been a professor with a doctorate at a top-tier university."

In the comments sections, Mr Krishna revealed that Ramdev has not been covered by any publication because he doesn't want it. "He refused to have a photo taken from the front, saying that he prefers to live life in anonymity. I respected his privacy and requested his permission to record a short snippet from the passenger side," Mr Krishna informed.

The internet was delighted to watch the video and read Ramdev's story. A user commented, "I loved the way you worded the story. This video and your caption both warmed my heart." Another comment reads, "Moments like these really humble us, the education we take for granted is a privilege that most others can only dream of."

"How lovely to have been able to pass through a fascinating person like Ramdev," the third user wrote. "This is SO heartwarming! Wish every individual had equal access to education.."

The video has amassed more than 3 lakh views on Instagram.

Featured Video Of The Day South Korean YouTuber Harassed In Mumbai While Livestreaming, 2 Arrested