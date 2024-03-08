Man Sits Next to Doppelganger On Plane, With Same Name, Hobbies, And Friends

Coincidences persisted as they found themselves seated together on the plane.

In an incredibly bizarre turn of events, two men named Mark Garland found themselves on the same flight to Bangkok, Thailand. The even stranger part? They looked remarkably alike, both sporting shaved heads, according to New York Post.

The confusion began when 58-year-old Mark Garland, a bus driver, was told he'd already checked in at Heathrow Airport. After a delay, it turned out there was another Mark Garland on the flight, a 62-year-old builder, as per the news outlet.

Seated next to each other for the entire 11-and-a-half-hour journey, the two Marks discovered even more surprising similarities. They lived just 15 miles apart, with the builder occasionally even riding the bus driver's route! They even shared a friend who frequented the builder's local pub.

The coincidences didn't stop there. Both men were single fathers of four, though the bus driver never married while the builder was separated.

This incredible encounter has left both Marks wondering about the odds and the possibility of a long-lost connection.

"I stood at the check-in counter for 40 minutes while they tried to work out the problem," lamented the transit employee. "We then had to go to the boarding gate early to identify our cases."

That's when the doppelgangers met in person, an experience that evoked looking in a mirror.

"I was shocked at how strange it was," said the younger Mark on seeing his inflight stunt double. "People said we could be brothers."

The elder Mark was similarly gobsmacked by the encounter, exclaiming: "It was crazy. I have never known anything like it."

"I go to the desk, and there's a guy who looks just like me, but he's a bit bigger than me," the construction worker said, before cheekily quipping. "I'm better looking."