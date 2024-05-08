Man Shares Video Of Auto Rickshaw Being Driven In California, Internet Reacts

"Much needed public transport in US !!" remarked a user.

Auto-rickshaws, also known as three-wheelers, are a popular mode of transport in India. Many people rely on it for commuting to work or going to college. However, it is rare to find this vehicle in the United States. Recently, a user took to social media and shared a video of a black and yellow auto-rickshaw on the streets of California.

Manohar Singh Rawat captioned the video as, "Auto Rikshaw in California. #artesia." Since being shared, the video has amassed over eight lakh views and 22,000 likes on the platform.

"Much needed public transport in US !!" remarked a user.

Another user wrote, "I was in Artesia yesterday, and they were parked outside the Pioneer Cash & Carry store for people to take pictures!!!"

"HOW DID I MISS THIS," added another person.

"Saw it yesterday on pioneer blvd. Had to look twice," said an Instagram user.

A fifth user added,'If that rickshaw is from Bangalore he'll ask one and half meter."

"Omg are you guys crazy," remarked a user.

"Only thing missing is cycle rikshaw," joked a user.

A person wrote, "Cali ppl thinking it's some kind of new fancy ass ride. this dude could make money off Uber right now"

"I had already seen auto in UK.... But now in cal too !! Definitely Indians are everywhere," an Instagram user commented.

Meanwhile, in an unusual move, the UK police announced that tuk-tuks will be used in their fight against crime in 2022. The Gwent Police added a fleet of four tuk-tuks in a bid to combat crime. The police in Wales said that the tuk-tuks will be used by officers and ambassadors "day and night" in Newport and Abergavenny to patrol parks, walkways and other public spaces. The speed of the vehicles has been limited to 55 kilometres per hour. The police officials said these tuk-tuks will be used as "safe spaces" where crimes can be reported, help can be sought and crime prevention advice can be given.