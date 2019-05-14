Man Sets World Record For Highest Speed Reached On A Tuk Tuk

A man who has set a new world record for the highest speed reached on a tuk tuk says he is "over the moon" at his achievement. Matt Everard, 46, from Essex, UK, set a speed of 119.583 kmph on a tuk tuk at Elvington Airfield, reports BBC. He had been set a target of 110 kmph by Guinness World Records.

Though tuk tuks and autorickshaws are common in India and other countries like Thailand, they are not as readily available in the UK. Mr Everard bought his vehicle on eBay after coming home from a "drunken night out", according to Euro News.

After buying the tuk tuk for 3,000 pounds, he modified it by swapping 350cc engine with a 1300cc fuel-injected Daihatsu power plant.

The record for the fastest autorickshaw/tuk tuk (prototype) is a new one for Guinness World Records, reports BBC. As it required that Mr Everard have a passenger in the back, his cousin volunteered to sit there.

"At a certain speed there was a slight wheel-wobble, but once you went through that speed it kind of evened out again and it was fine. I wasn't scared," says Mr Everard.

"I'm over the moon, I feel brilliant," he says on achieving the world record.

