Man Sends Neighbour Comic Strip To Complain About Barking Dog

A man found an innovative way to complain to his neighbours about them allowing their dog to bark at all hours of the day and night. The complaint was posted in the form of a comic strip-style letter by the annoyed man and widely shared on social media platform Reddit. The drawing shows a dog peeing, pooing and playing outside as well as being let back into the house by their owner. Posted a week ago, the photo has received more than 25,000 upvotes on the platform.

In the handmade comic strip letter, the man warned the neighbour that he might call the cops. The letter also includes an extract from a dog-related law, which states owners can be fined for such behaviour.

Further, all the photos in the comic strip have been given green tick, except the one that shows a dog barking outside. It has been marked with a red cross.

The post which contains the image on Reddit has been captioned: "A letter my neighbour left in his other neighbour's mailbox due to his barking dog problems."

Many users praised the creativity of the man and complimented his drawings, while sharing their stories of a nagging neighbour dog.

"I would accept complaints in the form of a mature level-headed adult conversation or a high-quality childish passive-aggressive crayon cartoon. No middle ground," a user commented.

"What a weird combination of "lighthearted crayon drawing with doggo talk" and "actual threats to call the cops"," said another.

Last month, a man attacked three people with an iron rod in a Delhi locality after his neighbour's dog barked at him and reportedly also bit him.

The man also hit the dog and injured him, according to the police. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the area.