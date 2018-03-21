Man Robs Bank, Uses Money To Pay For Cab Back Home

"Police were called to the 5/3rd Bank at 691 E Diamond around 2:00pm for a hold up in progress. FARIA passed a bank teller a note, but did not display a weapon. No injuries were reported," said the Evansville Police Department in its Facebook post.
After the robbery, Derrick Faria reportedly got into a U-Cabby taxi and went home, where he was arrested one hour later.
He was arrested after the police tracked CCTV cameras and received suspect descriptions from witnesses at the bank, Evansville Courier & Press reported.
All the money from the robbery was recovered, except for the $20 he used to pay for his cab ride back.
