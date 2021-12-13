Watch: Cricketer R Ashwin Shares Clip Of Man Resuscitating Monkey

Certain videos that we come across online leave us feeling happy. Rescue videos, especially clips of humans engaging in acts of kindness to save animals in distress, do fall under that category. One such video of a man from Tamil Nadu resuscitating a wounded monkey after the animal was attacked by a pack of dogs is doing the rounds of social media. The video of the man's effort and his gesture was even shared by India cricketer R Ashwin. He captioned the post, “There is hope,” and went on to applaud the act.

The video showed the man first pumping the monkey's chest after he noticed the animal losing its breath. But that appeared to be of not much help - so the man tried mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. As soon as the monkey regained consciousness, the man's face lit up with a smile and he affectionately took the macaque in his arms.

The video was originally shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen. Ms Ramen just referred to the man as Mr Prabhu, and wrote that he used “the first aid techniques he learned years back” to resuscitate the “8-month-old macaque which was attacked by a group of dogs”. She went on to add that “his swift action has saved the life of this little fella”.

There are people who still value every little life on this earth. Here Mr.Prabhu uses the first aid techniques he learned years back to resuscitate a 8 month old macaque which was attacked by a group of dogs

So far, the video posted by the cricketer has been viewed over 2.75 lakh times, and earned a lot of praise.

A user also noticed the happiness of Mr Prabhu after he successfully revived the monkey.

A report in The New Indian Express stated that after the dogs bit the money, the animal had climbed onto a tree. After chasing away the dogs, Mr Prabhu began taking the monkey to a veterinary hospital on his two-wheeler. but then noticed that the animal was losing its breath. That's when he began his resuscitating attempt.