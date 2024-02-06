Man Makes Song From Random Words Given By Wife, Internet Loves It

Posted 5 days ago on Instagram, the video has amassed 4.2 million views on Instagram

A video is going viral on the internet that shows a music composer creating a song from random words suggested by his wife. In the video, music composer Arjuna Harjai jokes that his wife often interrupts him when he is making music and keeps giving her input. He asked Divya Harjai, his wife, to give him a few words and feelings based on which he would create a song. Mrs Harjai said that he should create a song which has a folk guitar in it, she suggested words including, "UK", "Pind", and the phrase "Winter Ayun Waliye".

Mr Harjai collaborated with lyricist Geet Sagar to craft verses inspired by these phases. Once the lyrics were finalized, they were sent to singer Jyotica Tangri, who promptly returned a sample. In a matter of minutes, a new song was created.

Along with the video, Mr Harjai wrote, "She was shocked. Wife turns producer for the first time and this happened! This was initially a 2-3 hr video which is cut down to 1.5 mins for the reel hope you guys like it. Winter Ayun Waliye is available on all streaming platforms."

See the video here:

Posted 5 days ago on Instagram, the video has amassed 4.2 million views on Instagram. The internet loved the song and said that "this should be a series."

A user commented on the video, "This should be a real song. It will be a sure hit."

Another user wrote, "Super impressive."

"This is so catchy and so good.. Didn't know an amazing song could be just made like this.. More credits to @harjaidivya for coming up with these random words," the third user commented.

"This song should be in a movie.why don't you both make a music video on this song.i really loved it," the fourth user wrote.

"The words fitted so beautifully and that with such a nice music," the fifth user commented.