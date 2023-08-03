Man Fined For Driving Car In Wrong Lane In Bengaluru, Video Goes Viral

A school bus is seen in front of the car in the footage.

When a car driver in Bengaluru entered the wrong lane, he was forced to drive in reverse on a two-way street. This incident, which also caused traffic congestion, was recorded on camera and went viral.

The video was posted on social media site X last month by a user named MahiTwiets with a caption that reads, "Most of the jams are due to people driving like the rest of those waiting are fools!".

A queue of vehicles can be seen on the opposite side of the road, and a yellow school bus can be seen driving in front of the car in the video.

Most of the jams are due to people driving like the rest of those waiting are fools! #Bengaluru#varthurjampic.twitter.com/FIbHVZ82hU — MahiTwiets (@mahitwietshere) July 22, 2023

The Whitefield Traffic Police Station and the Bengaluru Traffic Police took notice of the incident. The car owner was found and penalised for causing traffic congestion after the authorities alerted the officials to take the appropriate action.

"Vehicle traced. Needful and necessary action for the violation taken, fine amount paid by the car owner," the Whitefield Traffic Police Station commented on the post.

Vehicle traced. Needful necessary action for the violation taken, fine amount paid by the car owner.@CPBlr@acpwfieldtrf@DCPTrEastBCP@BlrCityPolicepic.twitter.com/02P4gsNOkc — WHITEFIELD TRAFFIC PS BTP (@wftrps) July 31, 2023

The video, which was already viral, drew the reactions of many social media users, who expressed their anger at the irresponsible driving. Many users appreciated the prompt action taken by the authorities.

