Man Finds Woman He Was Dating For Four Years Is 48, Not 27 Years Old

In an equally bizarre and horrifying incident, a 26-year-old man was left shellshocked after finding out that the girl he had been dating for four years was 47 years old, not 27, as she had claimed. The man took to Reddit to post his sorry tale, where he said the woman routinely told him that she was born in April 1998, but upon going through her laptop, he found her passport, which showed she was born in 1977.

"I've been dating my girlfriend for 4 years now, and she always claimed to be born in April '98, just to find out a picture of her passport in her laptop where is actually '77," the OP wrote in the r/BreakUps subreddit.

The OP said he did not have any reason to be suspicious, as the woman looked like she was 27 and not someone who was touching 50, but admitted there were a few red flags along the journey.

"There has been a few red flags during our time together that I chose to ignore since I was inexperienced ( it is my first long term relationship)," he said, adding that the woman was obsessed with her appearance and that all of her friends were significantly older than 27.

"Every time I asked her to see any documents such as Passport/ID she refused to show me using silly excuses and trying to avoid the subject."

During the search, the OP also found a picture of a positive pregnancy test, clicked just a few months before they met and started dating.

Social media reacts

As the post went viral, it invited hundreds of comments, with the majority telling the man to end the relationship, which was built on lies.

"IF this is true (ahem), break up. She's lied to you consistently. Who knows what other things she's hidden from you," said one user, while another added: "That four years of deception would be enough for me to never trust her. What else is she willing to mislead you about? That's awfully pathological, tbh."

A third commented: "Bro this is actually terrifying. If this is true, then this woman is quite literally a psychopath and is capable of much deeper and harmful lies. To do this to someone... for four years is... Insidious."

Other users browsed through the OP's profile and saw the picture of the woman and empathised with him, stating: "To all the people saying he's lying look at his profile. I'd buy it if she told me she was 27."

When quizzed by one of the commenters about the kind of excuses she gave to avoid showing her documents, the OP wrote: "She had a difficult past, she mentioned many times that she was raised by her grandad because her parents didn't wanna raise her. There is very little info about her parents as well. Every time I tried asking the pics to see her family, she said she actually doesn't have any, because she never spent time with them."

"Regarding the positive pregnancy test I have no other info other than the one I already mentioned. Essentially, I found a pic on her pc of a positive pregnancy test and the pic was taken roughly 2 months before we first met and started dating."